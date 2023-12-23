St. Louis man charged with murder in fatal shooting in Country Club Hills

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A St. Louis man was charged on Saturday with murder and other offenses in a fatal shooting Wednesday in Country Club Hills.

St. Louis County Police said in a news release 30-year-old James Stampley is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with evidence and firearm crimes in the death of Brandon Cotton, 43, also of St. Louis.

Stampley is currently being held at the St. Louis County Jail on $500,000 cash-only bond.

According to police, investigators found surveillance footage of the incident, which happened at 6:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 7400 block of West Florissant Avenue. In the video, police say Stampley can be seen pulling a gun on Cotton and a struggle follows.

During the struggle, police said Stampley shot Cotton multiple times. After shooting the victim, Stampley searched the victim’s pocket and removed an object before fleeing the scene in what police said was a vehicle with distinctive damage.

Police later located the vehicle abandoned and with heavy fire damage. Stampley was identified from the surveillance video and taken into custody, police said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.