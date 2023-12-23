Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

St. Louis man charged with murder in fatal shooting in Country Club Hills

James Stampley
James Stampley(St. Louis County booking photo)
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A St. Louis man was charged on Saturday with murder and other offenses in a fatal shooting Wednesday in Country Club Hills.

St. Louis County Police said in a news release 30-year-old James Stampley is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with evidence and firearm crimes in the death of Brandon Cotton, 43, also of St. Louis.

Stampley is currently being held at the St. Louis County Jail on $500,000 cash-only bond.

According to police, investigators found surveillance footage of the incident, which happened at 6:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 7400 block of West Florissant Avenue. In the video, police say Stampley can be seen pulling a gun on Cotton and a struggle follows.

During the struggle, police said Stampley shot Cotton multiple times. After shooting the victim, Stampley searched the victim’s pocket and removed an object before fleeing the scene in what police said was a vehicle with distinctive damage.

Police later located the vehicle abandoned and with heavy fire damage. Stampley was identified from the surveillance video and taken into custody, police said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck crash shuts down I-70 eastbound
I-70 EB reopens after overnight closure
Francis Howell votes to remove Black History classes
Francis Howell votes to remove Black History classes
Darrell Jackson
Man charged in police pursuit ending in crash in southwest St. Louis
Graphic
Woman dead after being shot in the head in North City
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Milwaukee...
Biden pardons thousands convicted of marijuana charges on federal lands and in Washington

Latest News

Cierra D. Sherman
St. Louis court clerk charged in fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian
Man charged in Central West End barbershop shooting
Police showed Bar: PM body camera video to BOA members and Mayor's LGBTQIA Advisory Board, but...
Police showed Bar: PM body camera video to BOA members and Mayor’s LGBTQIA Advisory Board, but have not released it to public
Federal Illinois lawmakers demand answers from Japanese company buying U.S. Steel
Federal Illinois lawmakers demand answers from Japanese company buying U.S. Steel