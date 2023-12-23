St. Mary’s HS students distribute food in community

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (First Alert 4) - Students at St. Mary’s High School in Granite City were working hard on Friday to hand deliver food baskets to seniors and people in their community facing financial difficulties this holiday season.

On Friday, students delivered 125 baskets with food items inside. Organizers say the program helps the community and also helps students understand social issues around them.

The program has been going on for 50 years, organizers said.

