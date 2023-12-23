Truck crash shuts down I-70 eastbound

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A tractor-trailer crash has completely shut down eastbound Interstate 70 near Jennings Station Road.

The vehicle is on its side and blocking all lanes eastbound on the interstate. First responders are on the scene. Avoid the area if possible.

First Alert 4 is sending a crew to the scene and will provide updates when available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.