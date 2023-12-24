1 dead, 2 injured in early morning shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A man is dead, and two others are injured in an early morning shooting Sunday.

The St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred at the 11200 block of West Florissant Avenue that resulted in two men being injured and another man dying.

Police responded to the scene around 2:22 a.m., where they found three men who had been shot. The preliminary investigation shows that a fight had occurred inside a business and then moved to the parking lot, where it then escalated into a shooting. Two of the men shot were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; one man was transported with life-threatening injuries and later died at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

