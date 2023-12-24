1 dead in Highland, Illinois, apartment fire

HIGHLAND, Ill. (First Alert 4) - One person was killed in a residential fire Saturday in Highland, Illinois.

The Highland Fire Department says firefighters were dispatched at 9:53 p.m. to a fire in the 2900 block of Herzog Lane. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from one of the apartments in the multi-family building.

Firefighters searched the apartment and discovered an adult inside. They were moved to safety and paramedics attempted live-saving treatment, but the victim died from injuries sustained in the blaze, firefighters said.

The fire was extinguished and no damage to the other apartments was reported, firefighters said.

Neighbors said the victim was a woman who lived alone but had no other information on the fire.

Highland Police and the Illinois State Fire Marshal are currently investigating.

