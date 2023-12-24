Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

1 dead in Highland, Illinois, apartment fire

(WBTV File)
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND, Ill. (First Alert 4) - One person was killed in a residential fire Saturday in Highland, Illinois.

The Highland Fire Department says firefighters were dispatched at 9:53 p.m. to a fire in the 2900 block of Herzog Lane. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from one of the apartments in the multi-family building.

Firefighters searched the apartment and discovered an adult inside. They were moved to safety and paramedics attempted live-saving treatment, but the victim died from injuries sustained in the blaze, firefighters said.

The fire was extinguished and no damage to the other apartments was reported, firefighters said.

Neighbors said the victim was a woman who lived alone but had no other information on the fire.

Highland Police and the Illinois State Fire Marshal are currently investigating.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Trent Ivy, 31, was arrested in Racine, WI after kidnapping a mother of four earlier in the...
Man who went missing with mother of 4 arrested in Wisconsin
The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
St. Louis court clerk charged in fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian
St. Louis court clerk charged in fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian
Police showed Bar: PM body camera video to BOA members and Mayor's LGBTQIA Advisory Board, but...
Police showed Bar: PM body camera video to BOA members and Mayor’s LGBTQIA Advisory Board, but have not released it to public

Latest News

1 dead, 2 injured in early morning shooting
Generic
Man shot, killed in Forest Park Southeast neighborhood
Generic
Man shot in neck, killed in South City
Trent Ivy, 31, was arrested in Racine, WI after kidnapping a mother of four earlier in the...
Man who went missing with mother of 4 arrested in Wisconsin
Chosen For Change Organization hosts Christmas Party to celebrate community, hope
Chosen For Change Organization hosts Christmas Party to celebrate community, hope