2 workers shot at Dominos in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Two women were shot and injured just before 9 p.m. Saturday at a North County Domino’s Pizza.

The shooting happened at the Domino’s at 10486 West Florissant in Dellwood. According to North County Cooperative Police, the two women were employees of the Domino’s.

Police said the women’s injuries were non-life threatening.

First Alert 4 is working to gather more information about this shooting.

