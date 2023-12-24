Chosen For Change Organization hosts Christmas Party to celebrate community, hope

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The Chosen For Change Organization spread Christmas cheer this weekend.

Michael Brown Senior started the non-profit after his son was killed in Ferguson in 2014.

Families gathered at STL Artworks Saturday for a holiday celebration filled with toys, games and visits with Santa.

Organizers said the event is a celebration of community and hope.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.