Chosen For Change Organization hosts Christmas Party to celebrate community, hope
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The Chosen For Change Organization spread Christmas cheer this weekend.
Michael Brown Senior started the non-profit after his son was killed in Ferguson in 2014.
Families gathered at STL Artworks Saturday for a holiday celebration filled with toys, games and visits with Santa.
Organizers said the event is a celebration of community and hope.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.