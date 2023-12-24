Holiday travel season hits no roadblocks in St. Louis region ahead of Christmas

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Holiday travelers made their way through the St. Louis region Saturday, on one of the busiest travel days of the season.

Many of those travelers say they are thankful the roads in the St. Louis region were relatively clear today. The Ashley family stopped at Wally’s in Fenton during their road trip from Wisconsin to Texas.

“We only get to see family three or four times per year if we’re lucky,” Justin Ashley said. “So yeah, just catching up with family, laughing and making new memories.”

Gas prices also remained low this holiday season, on average below $3 in Missouri, some of the lowest gas prices of the year, according to AAA.

AAA expects 115 million Americans to travel this holiday season, on the roads and in the air, in a year expected to be the second busiest on record, trailing only 2019. So far, AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria says airlines are better equipped to avoid last year’s lengthy and widespread delays brought on by winter storms during the 2022 holiday season.

“Airlines seem to be in better shape. We haven’t seen those widespread cancellations and delays even through the Summer travel months that we saw last year. So if that’s any indication of what the year-end holiday travel will bring, it could be some good news for travelers.”

