Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Holiday travel season hits no roadblocks in St. Louis region ahead of Christmas

By Alex Gaul
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Holiday travelers made their way through the St. Louis region Saturday, on one of the busiest travel days of the season.

Many of those travelers say they are thankful the roads in the St. Louis region were relatively clear today. The Ashley family stopped at Wally’s in Fenton during their road trip from Wisconsin to Texas.

“We only get to see family three or four times per year if we’re lucky,” Justin Ashley said. “So yeah, just catching up with family, laughing and making new memories.”

Gas prices also remained low this holiday season, on average below $3 in Missouri, some of the lowest gas prices of the year, according to AAA.

AAA expects 115 million Americans to travel this holiday season, on the roads and in the air, in a year expected to be the second busiest on record, trailing only 2019. So far, AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria says airlines are better equipped to avoid last year’s lengthy and widespread delays brought on by winter storms during the 2022 holiday season.

“Airlines seem to be in better shape. We haven’t seen those widespread cancellations and delays even through the Summer travel months that we saw last year. So if that’s any indication of what the year-end holiday travel will bring, it could be some good news for travelers.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck crash shuts down I-70 eastbound
I-70 EB reopens after overnight closure
Francis Howell votes to remove Black History classes
Francis Howell votes to remove Black History classes
Darrell Jackson
Man charged in police pursuit ending in crash in southwest St. Louis
Graphic
Woman dead after being shot in the head in North City
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Milwaukee...
Biden pardons thousands convicted of marijuana charges on federal lands and in Washington

Latest News

Cierra D. Sherman
St. Louis court clerk charged in fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian
News 4 at 6 p.m. Saturday
St. Louis court clerk charged in fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian
Holiday travel season hits no roadblocks in St. Louis region ahead of Christmas
Holiday travel season hits no roadblocks in St. Louis region ahead of Christmas
James Stampley
St. Louis man charged with murder in fatal shooting in Country Club Hills