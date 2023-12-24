‘I just want to go home’: Last Christmas seniors were booted from their home, this Christmas residents are still living in a hotel with signs of hope

JENNINGS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - After a pipe burst on Christmas Day 2022, residents of a senior living complex in Jennings have been living in a hotel for nearly an entire year.

As the anniversary of their removal from their home grows near, some residents received good news this week.

They can soon go home after a tumultuous 363 days.

“It has been something I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy,” said Pat Simmons.

Simmons does not mince words as she describes living in a hotel for nearly an entire year.

“It has been holy hell,” said Simmons.

The Hilton Garden Inn near the airport has been home for Simmons and around 20 other seniors after a pipe burst on Christmas Day 2022.

First Alert 4 told you about their story in January and again in May as they said their potential move-in date kept getting pushed back.

“I think it’s very, very embarrassing and very heartbreaking for us seniors to have to go through this,” said Remoria Betty Jean Taylor back in May.

At the front door of the complex, you can see a condemned sign, but other signs indicate that work is clearly being done inside the building.

Folks back at the hotel said they’re hoping to move in next week.

“I’ve got four days. I can grin now! Unless something else happens,” said Simmons.

The stress of the unknown affected Simmons, as she says she needed nerve and sleeping pills due to her hotel stay.

“As of yesterday I don’t think I need them!” said Simmons.

And while she has to spend one more Christmas in a hotel she’s more concerned about all the things she needs to do at her apartment, which she can again soon call home.

“I’m not even thinking about Christmas. I just want to go home,” said Simmons.

Not all residents got the notices as other residents said they’re not sure when they can return home.

First Alert 4 reached out to the person listed as executive director on their website and he said he no longer works for RISE, the company that manages the complex.

