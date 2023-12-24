Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Man shot in neck, killed in South City

Generic
Generic(KMOV)
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A man is dead after he was found shot in the neck in South City early on Sunday.

Police responded to the cross streets of Minnesota and Potomac just before 3:20 a.m. Sunday, where they found a man shot in the neck. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The homicide division is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
Police showed Bar: PM body camera video to BOA members and Mayor's LGBTQIA Advisory Board, but...
Police showed Bar: PM body camera video to BOA members and Mayor’s LGBTQIA Advisory Board, but have not released it to public
Truck crash shuts down I-70 eastbound
I-70 EB reopens after overnight closure
St. Louis court clerk charged in fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian
St. Louis court clerk charged in fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian

Latest News

Trent Ivy, 31, was arrested in Racine, WI after kidnapping a mother of four earlier in the...
Man who went missing with mother of 4 arrested in Wisconsin
Chosen For Change Organization hosts Christmas Party to celebrate community, hope
Chosen For Change Organization hosts Christmas Party to celebrate community, hope
You & Family Center hosts toy giveaway
You & Family Center hosts toy giveaway
2 workers shot at Dominos in North County
2 workers shot at Dominos in North County