Man shot in neck, killed in South City
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A man is dead after he was found shot in the neck in South City early on Sunday.
Police responded to the cross streets of Minnesota and Potomac just before 3:20 a.m. Sunday, where they found a man shot in the neck. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The homicide division is handling the investigation.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.