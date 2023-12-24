Man shot in neck, killed in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A man is dead after he was found shot in the neck in South City early on Sunday.

Police responded to the cross streets of Minnesota and Potomac just before 3:20 a.m. Sunday, where they found a man shot in the neck. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The homicide division is handling the investigation.

