Man who went missing with mother of 4 arrested in Wisconsin

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A man who was reported missing along with a mother of four was arrested Friday and facing charges in Wisconsin.

Trenton Ivy, 31, of St. Louis City, was charged with endangering safety or use of a dangerous weapon, resisting an officer and attempting to flee police in Racine County, Wisconsin.

Ivy was last seen Wednesday dropping off his children with their mother, Marquisha Williams, 29, of St. Louis County, who was also reported missing.

Williams’ mother, Norvette Chavis, said that detectives told her that a license plate camera located them in Chicago and then Wisconsin, but they had found the vehicle but not Williams. The family has called hospitals and searched inmate locators in the Racine area but has been unable to locate Williams.

