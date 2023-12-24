Mild Through Christmas, Rain Arrives Christmas Eve

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Unseasonably Mild Pattern Remains Locked In Through Christmas

Soaking Rain Expected from Christmas Eve evening into Christmas Day

Colder Weather After Christmas

Christmas Eve: Overnight lows fall to 52°. Christmas Eve brings us another day of mild weather. You’ll enjoy a dry afternoon with temperatures in the 60s once again. Thankfully, the rain stays out for your Christmas Eve parties. However, widespread rain will arrive overnight and scattered showers continue on Christmas Day.

Christmas Day: Expect periodic showers, especially in the morning and afternoon. Rainfall amounts will range between a half inch to 3/4 of an inch. Temperatures will be warm for Christmas Day, with highs near 60 around midday. Colder air will begin to move in during the afternoon.

What’s Next: After Christmas, the weather turns much more seasonable. Afternoon highs will be colder, near 40, for the rest of the week.

