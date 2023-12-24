Surprise Squad
Police looking to identify MetroLink armed robbery suspect, person of interest

On the left is a man police said is a suspect in a series of armed robberies and an aggravated battery. On the right is a woman police are saying is a person of interest in the same crimes.(St. Clair Sheriff's Department)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The St. Clair Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect and a person of interest in a series of armed robberies and an aggravated battery with a firearm on the MetroLink.

Police said that around 7 p.m. Wednesday, a woman was approached by a male suspect on a MetroLink train who had a handgun and took personal items and money from her.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, police said they responded to a call for another robbery on a train. The victim told police a man had shown him a handgun and took personal items and money from him.

Just before midnight on Saturday, police responded to the Belleville MetroLink Station for a victim who had been shot on the train. The victim of this shooting was taken to an area hospital and is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Police in the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and St. Louis County police Department are increasing officers and patrols on the MetroLink trains as a result of these incidents, police said.

Anyone able to identify the suspect or have information helpful to the investigation is asked to call CENCOM Dispatch at 618-825-2051.

