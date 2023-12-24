Structure fire in Highland, Ill. leads to 1 person dead

HIGHLAND, Ill. (First Alert 4) - A person died after sustaining injuries from a structure fire Saturday night in Highland, Ill.

At approximately 9:53 p.m. the fire department found a multi-family structure in the 2900 block of Herzog Lane with heavy smoke coming from one of the units. Officials found one victim inside, and they worked to get them out and begin Advanced Life Support treatment.

Crews extinguished the fire, and the victim did not survive the injuries.

