Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Tesla recalls more than 120,000 cars whose doors may open in crash

FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership, April 26, 2020, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla is recalling more than 120,000 of its vehicles because the unlocked doors may unlatch and open during a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the defect affects some Model S and X vehicles with model years 2021 through 2023.

Tesla says it first became aware of the issue during a routine crash test earlier this month. The automaker says it is not aware of any injuries as a result of the defect.

Owners will be notified by mail by mid-February.

Tesla also released an over-the-air software update for the affected cars.

This recall comes a week after Tesla recalled nearly 2 million cars to limit the use of its autopilot feature.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
Police showed Bar: PM body camera video to BOA members and Mayor's LGBTQIA Advisory Board, but...
Police showed Bar: PM body camera video to BOA members and Mayor’s LGBTQIA Advisory Board, but have not released it to public
Truck crash shuts down I-70 eastbound
I-70 EB reopens after overnight closure
St. Louis court clerk charged in fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian
St. Louis court clerk charged in fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian

Latest News

Generic
Man shot in neck, killed in South City
Palestinian people walk through the destruction in northern Gaza on Saturday, December 23, 2023.
A weekend of combat in Gaza kills 14 Israeli soldiers in a sign of Hamas’ entrenchment
Trent Ivy, 31, was arrested in Racine, WI after kidnapping a mother of four earlier in the...
Man who went missing with mother of 4 arrested in Wisconsin
Mail carrier Anthony Picariello spends hours reading each letter and personalizing the...
Mailman turned Santa sends Christmas magic with custom letters