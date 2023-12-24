University City Police investigating homicide

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - University Police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday afternoon at a gas station and later died at a local hospital.

The agency said in a news release officers responded around 2:19 p.m. to the Circle K in the 7400 block of Olive for a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man with gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police said witnesses reported hearing gunfire and saw a White Buick sedan with tinted windows drive away west on Olive. Investigators believe the victim was inside the sedan when shot and then he exited the car, the release states.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call University City Police at 314-725-2211, Ext. 8010 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.