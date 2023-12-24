Surprise Squad
You & Family Center hosts toy giveaway

The Youth & Family Center hosted a toy giveaway Saturday for kids and their families.
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Some St. Louis children are bringing home brand-new toys for Christmas thanks to the generosity of local businesses and community organizations.

Children were able to pick out their favorite toys, enjoy treats and hot chocolate and visit with Santa.

Organizers said it’s a memorable event for everyone involved.

