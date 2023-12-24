You & Family Center hosts toy giveaway

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Some St. Louis children are bringing home brand-new toys for Christmas thanks to the generosity of local businesses and community organizations.

The Youth & Family Center hosted a toy giveaway Saturday for kids and their families.

Children were able to pick out their favorite toys, enjoy treats and hot chocolate and visit with Santa.

Organizers said it’s a memorable event for everyone involved.

