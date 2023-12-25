Surprise Squad
16-year-old driver seriously injured in crash on Christmas Eve in St. Francois Co.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday at...
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A 16-year-old is in the hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a crash in St. Francois County on Christmas Eve.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday at Highway EE and Turley Mill Road. Troopers say a 16-year-old boy was going northbound on the highway when he suddenly drove off the road, struck a tree, and overturned. St. Francois County Ambulance took him to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

FIrst Alert 4 will update this story once new information becomes available.

