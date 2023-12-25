Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

GM pauses sales of Chevy Blazer EV over software issues

General Motors is hitting pause on sales of its newly launched Chevy Blazer electric vehicles...
General Motors is hitting pause on sales of its newly launched Chevy Blazer electric vehicles over software issues.(GM via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Motors is hitting pause on sales of its newly launched Chevy Blazer electric vehicles over software issues.

GM says the issues were reported by some customers.

The automaker says they are not safety-related nor are they related to the Ultium propulsion system or Google Built-In.

GM says sales of the Blazer EV will resume once they update the software.

Owners will need to bring the vehicle to a dealer to get the update.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trent Ivy, 31, was arrested in Racine, WI after kidnapping a mother of four earlier in the...
Man who went missing with mother of 4 arrested in Wisconsin
1 dead, 2 injured in early morning shooting
Last Christmas seniors were booted from their home, this Christmas residents are still living...
‘I just want to go home’: Last Christmas seniors were booted from their home, this Christmas residents are still living in a hotel with signs of hope
2 workers shot at Dominos in North County
2 workers shot at Domino’s in North County
Michael Johannes is facing three felony child sexual abuse charges in Lincoln County, Missouri.
Man charged with sexual abuse of 2 children in Lincoln County is employed by Pattonville Schools

Latest News

Britain's King Charles III poses for a photo, during the recording of his Christmas message at...
King Charles III’s Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet’s protection
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Pope Francis waves before delivering the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the...
Pope Francis denounces the weapons industry as he makes a Christmas appeal for peace in the world
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Netanyahu vows to expand the Gaza operation and says the war ‘isn’t close to finished’