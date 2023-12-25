Surprise Squad
Man shot, killed in Walnut Park West neighborhood

By Kalie Strain
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A man was shot and killed late Sunday night in North City.

Police said they responded to the intersection of Lillian and Mimika just after 10 p.m. on Sunday for a shooting. At the scene, they found a man who had been shot and killed.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

