Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Police: 1 dead, several injured in Christmas Eve shooting at Colorado mall

A large police presence outside the Citadel Mall Christmas Eve.
A large police presence outside the Citadel Mall Christmas Eve.(KKTV)
By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Police in Colorado say one man was killed and multiple people were taken to the hospital after shots were fired during a fight at the mall.

Police say two groups of people started fighting around 4:30 p.m. Sunday inside Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs when gunshots rang out.

One man died, and two other men are in serious condition after suffering gunshot wounds, KKTV reports.

A woman also suffered injuries in the incident, but police say she was not shot.

The mall was cleared and closed, and police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

While no one is in custody yet, police say they have multiple people detained, as they continue to investigate. They are asking any witnesses or anyone else with information to call the police department or Crime Stoppers.

Police add that the mall will reopen Tuesday, as originally planned, after the holiday.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Trent Ivy, 31, was arrested in Racine, WI after kidnapping a mother of four earlier in the...
Man who went missing with mother of 4 arrested in Wisconsin
1 dead, 2 injured in early morning shooting
St. Louis court clerk charged in fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian
St. Louis court clerk charged in fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian
The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall

Latest News

Officials are warning the situation is near a "breaking point." (CNN, KVIA, KABB, WOAI, AFPTV,...
US encountering record number of migrants at border
Mom of 5 has car stolen with Christmas presents hidden in the trunk
Mom of 5 has car stolen with Christmas presents hidden in the trunk
Police looking to identify MetroLink armed robbery suspect, person of interest
Police looking to identify MetroLink armed robbery suspect, person of interest
Mom of 5 has car stolen with Christmas presents hidden in the trunk
Mom of 5 has car stolen with Christmas presents hidden in the trunk