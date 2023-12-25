Seasonable Temperatures Ahead, Watching for Mid-Week Precipitation
First Alert Weather:
- Colder Weather Arrives After Christmas
- A Few Flakes are Possible Wednesday
- Seasonable Temperatures through the End of the Week
Christmas Night: Colder air is moving in and temperatures will fall into the 30s overnight. Winds will stay breezy with gusts around 20mph.
What’s Next: After Christmas, the weather turns much more seasonable. Afternoon temperatures will be colder in the 40s for the rest of the week. There is a chance for rain on Wednesday. There is at least a low chance that some snowflakes could mix in at times. At this point, accumulations are unlikely due to the warmer ground temperatures.
