Seasonable Temperatures Ahead, Watching for Mid-Week Precipitation

First Alert Weather:

Colder Weather Arrives After Christmas

A Few Flakes are Possible Wednesday

Seasonable Temperatures through the End of the Week

Christmas Night: Colder air is moving in and temperatures will fall into the 30s overnight. Winds will stay breezy with gusts around 20mph.

What’s Next: After Christmas, the weather turns much more seasonable. Afternoon temperatures will be colder in the 40s for the rest of the week. There is a chance for rain on Wednesday. There is at least a low chance that some snowflakes could mix in at times. At this point, accumulations are unlikely due to the warmer ground temperatures.

