Shoppers find last minute gifts on Christmas Eve

By Alex Gaul
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Shoppers beat the clock on the final day of holiday shopping Sunday, making their last gift and grocery purchases before Christmas day.

Some shoppers got started early, like Jen and Grant Bearden, who came to the Brentwood Promenade in search of last minute stocking stuffers for their kids.

“Yesterday, it was nuts,” Jen Bearden said. “Every parking space was filled like you would expect it to be.”

Others like Julie Shapleigh shopped in search of St. Louis food favorites to take to family parties.

“We’re shopping for a couple of toys, Nintendo Gift Cards, more legos, earrings.” Shapleigh said. “The gooey butter cake. We’re going to bring that for a Christmas celebration tomorrow.”

Saturday was predicted to be the 2nd busiest shopping of the year, behind only Black Friday, according to Sensormatic Solutions. Christmas Eve did not crack the top 10, but many said it was still busier than normal.

