Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

TONIGHT ON FIRST ALERT 4: Surprise Squad goes all out to surprise mother recovering after being shot 14 times

Christina Horsfall is recovering after being shot 14 times in November.
Christina Horsfall is recovering after being shot 14 times in November.
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) – The Surprise Squad set out to make this holiday memorable for a mother who continues the road to recovery after being shot multiple times.

First Alert 4 first brought viewers Christina Horsfall’s story in November. The mother of 3 shared her story of recovery after being shot 14 times. While talking with First Alert 4′s Russell Kinsaul, Horsfall recounted the night of terror on Oct. 14, when she, her friend and 3-year-old son were shot. Horsfall’s boyfriend at the time, Quentin Howard, was arrested and charged with the crimes.

Previous Coverage: Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times

In the interview with Kinsaul, Horsfall said that the “future looks bright now that I’m free” but little did she know how bright her future would become. When the Surprise Squad heard her story, they knew they had to help.

The Surprise Squad, with the help of Scott Credit Union and several others, got together to make the holiday memorable for Horsfall and her family.

Tune into First Alert 4 at 6 p.m. on Christmas for the heartwarming moment the Surprise Squad unveiled what they had been up to behind the scenes for Horsfall.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trent Ivy, 31, was arrested in Racine, WI after kidnapping a mother of four earlier in the...
Man who went missing with mother of 4 arrested in Wisconsin
1 dead, 2 injured in early morning shooting
Last Christmas seniors were booted from their home, this Christmas residents are still living...
‘I just want to go home’: Last Christmas seniors were booted from their home, this Christmas residents are still living in a hotel with signs of hope
2 workers shot at Dominos in North County
2 workers shot at Domino’s in North County
Michael Johannes is facing three felony child sexual abuse charges in Lincoln County, Missouri.
Man charged with sexual abuse of 2 children in Lincoln County is employed by Pattonville Schools

Latest News

St. Charles Christmas Traditions Logo
Last chance to experience the holiday traditions of yesteryear during this holiday festival in Historic Saint Charles
The Musial Awards will air on First Alert 4 at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
2023 Musial Awards airing Christmas Eve on First Alert 4
Nearly 100 families helped during day of giving
Nearly 100 families helped during day of giving
The St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays stand waiting for the national anthem, which was...
Cardinals Winter Warm-Up tickets on sale