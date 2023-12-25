Widespread Rain Moves In Tonight, Continues Through Christmas Morning

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Mild Temperatures Through Christmas Day

Soaking Rain Expected from tonight through midday Monday

Colder Weather Arrives After Christmas

Christmas Day: Instead of a white Christmas, we’re looking at a rainy Christmas. The heaviest rain will fall before 10 am on Monday, before tapering off after lunchtime. The warmest temperatures of the day will occur around noon, expect near 60 degrees. Temperatures will slowly fall by the late afternoon. Expect breezy conditions as well, with gusts up to 25 mph.

What’s Next: After Christmas, the weather turns much more seasonable. Afternoon temperatures will be colder in the 40s for the rest of the week. There is a chance for rain on Wednesday. There is at least a low chance that some snowflakes could mix in at times. At this point, accumulations are unlikely due to the warmer ground temperatures.

