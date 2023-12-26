First Alert Weather Day Wednesday For Some Wet Snow

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Dry This Evening and Chilly

Rain And Snow Wednesday

Most Snow Melts On Above Freezing pavement or Collects on Raised Surfaces

Some Heavier Bands of Snow Wednesday PM May Develop & Overcome Melting

Tonight: A dry evening with some cold rain and perhaps some wet snow flakes mixing in by morning. Any mix with snow would melt on roads. Overnight low 35 to 37.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day because heavier bands of snow may develop and overcome melting. While this isn’t a guarantee, it’s something we want to make sure you’re alert too, particularly for areas near and South/West of St. Louis in the afternoon and evening.

Thursday Morning the snow or rain mix tapers off, but we’ll need to be cautious during the morning when temperatures are borderline freezing and there could be some slick spots.

Thursday-Friday: While much of the day looks dry Thursday, another wave of slushy snow or rain/snow mix looks to move in during the evening and nighttime. Temperatures are expected to be above freezing, but we’ll have to watch this 2nd wave of wintery mix closely for the potential of some snow sticking on other than grass, decks and raised surfaces. Stay tuned for updates as we get more and better data to pinpoint the impacts for you.

