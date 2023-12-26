Metro East hockey players save peer after on-ice heart attack

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (First Alert 4) - A Metro East man is crediting his quick recovery after a heart attack to two men who jumped in quickly to help save his life.

Jeff Markovich has been playing hockey most of his life.

On October 16, Markovich decided to play in a pick-up game at the RP Lumber Center in Edwardsville.

It was his first time playing with this group of guys.

“A lot fewer stoppages and there was only one sub, and we were playing four-on-four, so we were covering a lot more ice, and we had a lot fewer breaks,” Markovich said.

Markovich said all of a sudden, he felt tired and light-headed from playing.

“My last thought was, ‘Oh boy, I better go sit down,’ and I never made it,” Markovich said. “Basically fell over like a board and don’t even remember hitting the ice.”

Markovich went into cardiac arrest.

Fellow player Matt Wiwczaroski immediately stepped in.

“Go call 911 and tell them that there’s an unresponsive man on the ice and that we need an ambulance quickly,” Wiwczaroski said.

As a captain with the Granite City Fire Department, Wiwczaroski is trained in CPR and using an AED.

“A lot of times people say that we’re always on the job even if we’re not on the clock, so I just kind of went into autopilot,” Wiwczaroski said.

Wiwczaroski wasn’t the only player stepping in.

Andrew Terhark skated over and asked how he could help.

As a Sgt. in the Air Force, Terhark is also trained.

Terhark and Wiwczaroski took turns doing compressions while someone grabbed the AED from the penalty box.

“Having trained able people, it’s good to know and comforting that that tool is going to be used,” Terhark said.

Markovich said every minute counts in these situations.

“They call it a widow maker for a reason,” Markovich said.

Because of Terhark and Wiwczarosk’s trained skills, Markovich was awake and alert by the time the ambulance arrived.

“They took action, and they not only saved my life, but they basically gave me my life right back,” Markovich said.

Without Terhark and Wiwczarosk being in that pick-up game, Markovich said his results could have been very different.

“I just consider myself incredibly lucky,” Markovich said. “I got two kids. I got a wife. My life in my own head extends for decades out into the future.”

They’re asking more people to get trained in CPR and using an AED, knowing it could help save a life like Markovich’s was saved.

“The small things matter, and yes, it’s a big thing saving his life, but we’re happy he’s here and able to celebrate another holiday with his family,” Terhark said.

Markovich is feeling healthy, with something similar to a pacemaker in his chest.

“They gave me what’s called an ICD, which has additional technology in it that will actually shock me if my heart falls out of rhythm,” Markovich said.

