O’Fallon firefighters spend Christmas working at the station

While many kids were waking up to find presents under the tree on Christmas morning, firefighters in O’Fallon were just beginning their work shift.
By Alex Gaul
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
O’FALLON, Mo. (First Alert 4) - While many kids were waking up to find presents under the tree on Christmas morning, firefighters in O’Fallon were just beginning their work shift at the fire station.

Many firefighters spend the holiday working as part of 48-hour shifts. At O’Fallon Fire Station 5, the new shift began at 7:30 a.m.

“The country doesn’t stop moving even on Christmas,” firefighter Heather Gump said. “So we’re here for anyone that needs us.”

Many of the firefighters are here working by choice. Many of them volunteered to work for other firefighters who have kids.

“Even if we come in a few hours early so our coworkers can go home before the kids wake up,” Gump said.

“We would help that when we have kids ourselves that others would step up for us because it’s just the right thing to do,” firefighter Joe McCune.

When not on calls, the firefighters had time to rest and enjoy a meal together for Christmas.

“My brother’s a police officer. My wife’s a nurse. My family is used to it at this point, and we just do Christmas whenever it works for all of us,” McCune said.

