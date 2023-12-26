Surprise Squad
Person cut from vehicle following double-rollover crash in Maryland Heights

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a double-rollover crash in Maryland Heights overnight.

Police say the crash happened around 1 a.m. at I-270 before Page. Both vehicles involved rolled over and a person had to be cut from one of the vehicles. Both drivers involved were rushed to the hospital, the extent of their injuries still unknown at this time.

First Alert 4 will update this story once new information is released.

