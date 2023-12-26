Police: Man shot, killed while attempting to rob two people in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A man was shot and killed while trying to rob two others in south St. Louis Sunday morning, police say.

According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, the shooting took place in the 3500 block of Minnesota Ave. around 3 a.m. Two men with a firearm approached two other people while they were sitting in their car, saying it was a robbery. One of the victims grabbed a firearm inside the car and shot one of the suspects. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man was later identified as Donta Stone, 34, of Jennings Station Road.

The two victims fled in their car and contacted police shortly after the incident.

The Homicide Division responded and assumed the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.