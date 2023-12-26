Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Police: Man shot, killed while attempting to rob two people in south St. Louis

According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, the shooting took place in the 3500 block of...
According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, the shooting took place in the 3500 block of Minnesota Ave. around 3 a.m.(MGN)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A man was shot and killed while trying to rob two others in south St. Louis Sunday morning, police say.

According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, the shooting took place in the 3500 block of Minnesota Ave. around 3 a.m. Two men with a firearm approached two other people while they were sitting in their car, saying it was a robbery. One of the victims grabbed a firearm inside the car and shot one of the suspects. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man was later identified as Donta Stone, 34, of Jennings Station Road.

The two victims fled in their car and contacted police shortly after the incident.

The Homicide Division responded and assumed the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Johannes is facing three felony child sexual abuse charges in Lincoln County, Missouri.
Man charged with sexual abuse of 2 children in Lincoln County is employed by Pattonville Schools
Surprise Squad goes all out to surprise mother recovering after being shot 14 times
Surprise Squad goes all out to surprise mother recovering after being shot 14 times
Mom of 5 has car stolen with Christmas presents hidden in the trunk
Mom of 5 has car stolen with Christmas presents hidden in the trunk
Gift cards are displayed at a Target store, in New York, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Americans...
The secret life of gift cards: Here’s what happens to the billions that go unspent each year
Man shot, killed in Walnut Park West neighborhood
Man killed, suspect in custody after Walnut Park West shooting

Latest News

Person cut from vehicle following double-rollover crash in Maryland Heights
Person cut from vehicle following double-rollover crash in Maryland Heights
Rollover crash on I-270 sends two to the hospital
Rollover crash on I-270 sends two to the hospital
Two rushed to the hospital following shooting in Wood River
Two rushed to the hospital following shooting in Wood River
Rollover crash on I-270 sends two to the hospital
Rollover crash on I-270 sends two to the hospital