Rollover crash on I-270 sends two to the hospital

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Two people are in the hospital after a rollover crash on I-270 overnight.

According to authorities, this happened on I-270 near Tesson Ferry, just after midnight. The accident involved two vehicles, one that rolled over on the highway, and another that came to a stop on the shoulder.

The two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

