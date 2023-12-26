Surprise Squad
Stolen Soulard church bell repaired and returned

A historic Soulard church has had its stolen bell repaired and placed back in front of a church in South St. Louis.
By Deion Broxton
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A historic Soulard church has had its stolen bell repaired and placed back in front of a church in South St. Louis.

In November, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department helped track down a heavy bronze bell that was stolen from outside of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church on South 7th Street was established in 1849. Father Bruce Forman told First Alert 4 the bell dates back to that very year; it’s from the first building where the congregation gathered.

Father Forman told First Alert 4 that Edo Welding repaired the scratches on the bell and added coats of primer and paint before returning it to the church on Saturday.

“And he said, ‘I’ll have it back to you by Christmas,’” Father Forman said. “Well, I’ve dealt with construction people before, and when they give you a date, they’re going to have it--OK. I’ll believe it when I see it. The workmanship is exquisite.”

Forman said the church installed more cameras and better lighting near the South 7th Street entrance.

