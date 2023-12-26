Surprise Squad
Two rushed to the hospital following shooting in Wood River

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Two men are being rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Wood River overnight.

Police say the shooting took place at 6th and Acton. A man and a woman who share a child were in a dispute. The woman’s father got involved in the altercation, and both he and the man shot each other. Authorities are trying to determine who fired first.

First Alert 4 will provide updates when they become available.

