Two rushed to the hospital following shooting in Wood River

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Two men are being rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Wood River overnight.

Police say the shooting took place at 6th and Acton. A man and a woman who share a child were in a dispute. The woman’s father got involved in the altercation, and both he and the man shot each other. Authorities are trying to determine who fired first.

