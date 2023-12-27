1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Bismarck, Mo.

BISMARCK, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A Bismarck man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Kalob Douglas Watts, 21, of Bismark, Mo.

The MSHP’s Division of Drug and Crime Control responded to the 1200 block of Spruce Street in Bismarck, Mo, for a deadly shooting involving an officer. The preliminary investigation shows that the Bismarck Police Department responded to the residence for a disturbance, and upon arrival, they found Douglas armed with a handgun. An officer shot at Douglas, striking him. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

