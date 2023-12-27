Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Arizona during Christmas weekend; 3 more winners get $50,000

Nobody won the jackpot.
Nobody won the jackpot.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) — Four lucky Powerball players won big in Arizona this past Christmas weekend!

Three winners won $50,000 and one player won a whopping $1 million prize.

Saturday’s drawing gave the winning numbers 9, 14, 17, 18, 53 and Powerball 6.

The million-dollar ticket was sold at a Safeway in Queen Creek, near Power and Queen Creeks roads. A $50,000 ticket was sold at a Circle K in Tucson, near La Cholla Boulevard and Ruthrauff Road.

Christmas Day’s drawing gave the winning numbers 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 and Powerball 4.

A $50,000 ticket was sold at a QuikTrip in Goodyear on Estrella Parkway north of Van Buren Street. Another $50,000 ticket was sold in Tucson, this one at Chicago Bar on Speedway Boulevard east of Sahuara Avenue.

The next Powerball jackpot on Wednesday is estimated to be $685 million with a cash-out value of $344.7 million.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Johannes is facing three felony child sexual abuse charges in Lincoln County, Missouri.
Man charged with sexual abuse of 2 children in Lincoln County is employed by Pattonville Schools
Surprise Squad goes all out to surprise mother recovering after being shot 14 times
Surprise Squad goes all out to surprise mother recovering after being shot 14 times
Mom of 5 has car stolen with Christmas presents hidden in the trunk
Mom of 5 has car stolen with Christmas presents hidden in the trunk
Person cut from vehicle following double-rollover crash in Maryland Heights
Person cut from vehicle following double-rollover crash in Maryland Heights
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday For Some Wet Snow
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday For Some Wet Snow

Latest News

Family forms recovery crew, asks for public’s help to find missing St. Louis County mom
Family forms recovery crew, asks for public’s help to find missing St. Louis County mom
Jefferson County deputy and suspect injured during traffic stop
Jefferson County deputy and suspect injured during traffic stop
Jefferson County deputy and suspect injured during traffic stop
Jefferson County deputy and suspect injured during traffic stop
Family forms recovery crew, asks for public’s help to find missing St. Louis County mom
Family forms recovery crew, asks for public’s help to find missing St. Louis County mom
Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams argues a call with referee Derrick Collins (11) during...
Pistons lose NBA single-season record 27 straight games, falling to Nets 118-112