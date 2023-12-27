Surprise Squad
City of St. Peters warning residents of slick road conditions this week

The city says it’s monitoring the potential for winter weather from this evening through...
The city says it’s monitoring the potential for winter weather from this evening through Thursday, Dec. 28.(Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. PETERS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The City of St. Peters’ Snow and Ice Removal team is reminding residents of potential winter weather in the area this week, along with some helpful tips to prepare for the slick conditions.

The city says it’s monitoring the potential for winter weather from this evening through Thursday, Dec. 28. Following rain in the area, temperatures are expected to drop and the rain will turn to snow. This could lead to some very slick road conditions.

The City of St. Peters advises residents to only drive when necessary. The following things can be done to help clear snow or ice:

  • Do not park your car on the street. Move cars to your driveway or garage.
  • Place trash carts at the edge of your driveway on collection day, not on the street or the curb.

By moving obstructions such as cars and trash carts from the street, ice and snow removal crews can work more effectively and safely to treat and clear the roads.

To receive instant weather-related notifications in St. Peters, click here.

