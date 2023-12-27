Surprise Squad
Ex-boyfriend of missing St. Louis Co. woman charged with murder

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The ex-boyfriend of a missing woman out of St. Louis County has been charged with murder following a days-long search.

According to St. Louis County Police, Trenton Ivy, 31, has been charged with first-degree murder by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Ivy was arrested and jailed in Racine County, Wisconsin on Dec. 22 for unrelated charges.

Police say Marquisha Williams was reported missing by family on December 20. After speaking with her family, authorities learned she was last with Ivy, her ex-boyfriend, in her 2020 Jeep Compass. When he was arrested in Wisconsin, police say he was the sole occupant of the same Jeep Compass, which belonged to Williams. Authorities found blood and other ‘biological material’ in the car along with some of WIlliams’ personal items.

Previous Coverage: Family of missing North St. Louis Co. woman continues search, alludes to tragic outcome

During a post-Miranda interview with detectives in Wisconsin, Ivy admitted to killing Williams in St. Louis. According to police, he then further admitted to having a physical altercation with her, resulting in her death. Ivy also said he disposed of Williams’ body in an unknown location.

St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

