Family forms recovery crew, asks for public’s help to find missing St. Louis County mom

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) -The search for Marquisha Williams has crossed multiple state lines and her family is leading the team to bring her home.

First Alert 4 was there as loved ones scoured North St. Louis to find the missing mom on Tuesday.

“We have been looking for basically her remains, says her mother Norvette Chavis. " I want my baby back.”

The 29-year-old disappeared days before Christmas and was last seen on video with the father of her 4 children.

Trent Ivy was arrested in Wisconsin days later and remains in jail on charges unrelated to her disappearance.

Surveillance footage shows the pair together as they dropped off their 1-year-old at daycare last Wednesday.

St. Louis County and Illinois State Police confirm the pair searched for Williams on Christmas Eve.

“Please let us know where our baby is. So we can let our grandbabies know where their mom is,” says Chavis.

Williams’ siblings, step-father-and dad are also a part of the recovery team that has expanded into North City and along I-55.

“We’re looking for brush, the pile of leaves, the bag, large containers. We’re turning over everything,” says her step-father, Terrence Chavis. “She could be in a blanket.

“All she did was go to work and go home,” says her father, Marvin Williams.

The Child Abduction Criminal Task Force has been helping the family since Thursday and has traveled as far as Bloomington to get answers.

“We pinged Mr. Ivy’s phone to the Chicagoland area so all that information was transferred to St. Louis County police,” says Andre Henderson of Child Abduction Criminal Task Force.

Henderson also assisted the family in looking through vacant lots and abandoned buildings in North St. Louis in hopes of recovering her remains.

“We need the community to come out and stand behind this family. 100%.”

Loved ones are asking the public for help as they plea for volunteers and resources. Those who would like to assist in recovery effort should call 314-306-2543.

