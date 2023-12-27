Family of missing North St. Louis Co. woman continues search, alludes to tragic outcome

ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) - The family of a missing north St. Louis County mother said it’s possible the woman was dumped along an Illinois highway before her ex-boyfriend was arrested in Wisconsin.

Norvette Chavis, the mother of Marquisha Williams, told First Alert 4 Tuesday that detectives told her Williams is possibly wrapped in a blanket along I-55 in Staunton, Illinois.

The St. Louis County Police Department told First Alert 4 the department searched for Williams in Illinois on Christmas Eve, but wouldn’t confirm if it believes Williams was located along I-55 in Illinois.

“We know that she’s out here in Staunton, Illinois. Somewhere off the highway wrapped in something--in a blanket,” Chavis told First First Alert 4 in a phone interview.

Williams, 29, and Trenton Ivy have four children together but are no longer in a relationship. Last week, the two of them drove together to drop off their 1-year-old at daycare, a 6-year-old who was sick at Chavis’ home and another 6-year-old and their 11-year-old at St. Louis Catholic Academy.

Ivy, 31, of St. Louis City, was recently charged with endangering safety or use of a dangerous weapon, resisting an officer and attempting to flee police in Racine County, Wisconsin.

Chavis said that detectives told her that a license plate camera located them in Chicago and then Wisconsin, but they had found the vehicle but not Williams. The family has called hospitals and searched inmate locators in the Racine area but has been unable to locate Williams.

“I was upset. I was surprised,” Chavis said. “I was wondering, ‘Where was my daughter?’ I need help finding my baby. I want to bring her home, and I want to lay her to rest properly.”

