Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Family of missing North St. Louis Co. woman continues search, alludes to tragic outcome

By Deion Broxton
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) - The family of a missing north St. Louis County mother said it’s possible the woman was dumped along an Illinois highway before her ex-boyfriend was arrested in Wisconsin.

Norvette Chavis, the mother of Marquisha Williams, told First Alert 4 Tuesday that detectives told her Williams is possibly wrapped in a blanket along I-55 in Staunton, Illinois.

The St. Louis County Police Department told First Alert 4 the department searched for Williams in Illinois on Christmas Eve, but wouldn’t confirm if it believes Williams was located along I-55 in Illinois.

“We know that she’s out here in Staunton, Illinois. Somewhere off the highway wrapped in something--in a blanket,” Chavis told First First Alert 4 in a phone interview.

Williams, 29, and Trenton Ivy have four children together but are no longer in a relationship. Last week, the two of them drove together to drop off their 1-year-old at daycare, a 6-year-old who was sick at Chavis’ home and another 6-year-old and their 11-year-old at St. Louis Catholic Academy.

Ivy, 31, of St. Louis City, was recently charged with endangering safety or use of a dangerous weapon, resisting an officer and attempting to flee police in Racine County, Wisconsin.

Chavis said that detectives told her that a license plate camera located them in Chicago and then Wisconsin, but they had found the vehicle but not Williams. The family has called hospitals and searched inmate locators in the Racine area but has been unable to locate Williams.

“I was upset. I was surprised,” Chavis said. “I was wondering, ‘Where was my daughter?’ I need help finding my baby. I want to bring her home, and I want to lay her to rest properly.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Johannes is facing three felony child sexual abuse charges in Lincoln County, Missouri.
Man charged with sexual abuse of 2 children in Lincoln County is employed by Pattonville Schools
Surprise Squad goes all out to surprise mother recovering after being shot 14 times
Surprise Squad goes all out to surprise mother recovering after being shot 14 times
Mom of 5 has car stolen with Christmas presents hidden in the trunk
Mom of 5 has car stolen with Christmas presents hidden in the trunk
Gift cards are displayed at a Target store, in New York, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Americans...
The secret life of gift cards: Here’s what happens to the billions that go unspent each year
16-year-old driver seriously injured in crash on Christmas Eve in St. Francois Co.
16-year-old driver seriously injured in crash on Christmas Eve in St. Francois Co.

Latest News

lambert airport
Lambert sees busy day of travelers as people continue to fly for the holiday season
Family of missing North St. Louis Co. woman continues search, alludes to tragic outcome
Family of missing North St. Louis Co. woman continues search, alludes to tragic outcome
Person cut from vehicle following double-rollover crash in Maryland Heights
Person cut from vehicle following double-rollover crash in Maryland Heights
Rollover crash on I-270 sends two to the hospital
Rollover crash on I-270 sends two to the hospital