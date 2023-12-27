First Alert Weather Day Wednesday For Some Wet Snow

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Rain Mixing With Then Changing to Snow Today

Most Snow Melts On Above Freezing Pavement or Collects on Raised Surfaces

Some Heavier Bands of Snow Wednesday PM & Overnight May Develop & Overcome Melting

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day because heavier bands of snow may develop and overcome melting. While this isn’t a guarantee, it’s something we want to make sure you’re alert too, particularly for areas west of St. Louis in the late afternoon and evening. During the late afternoon and evening we will see a slushy rain/snow mix or a complete transition to wet slushy snow. With temperatures around 35 to 38, much of this will melt on roads and perhaps we get some slushy accumulation on parked cars, decks, the grass and raised surfaces. While most will experience just wet roads, there could be narrow bands where the snow comes down heavy enough to overcome melting, and that’s why we issued a First Alert Weather Day. This is more likely west of St. Louis after 4pm. Areas east of St. Louis are mainly a cold rain or perhaps some nighttime snow/rain mix before it ends overnight into Thursday.

Thursday Morning the snow or rain mix tapers off early, but we’ll need to be cautious during the morning when temperatures are borderline freezing and there could be some slick spots. Lows range from 30-33, be mindful on overpasses and bridges for any slick spots.

Thursday-Friday: While much of the day looks dry Thursday, another wave of rain/snow mix looks to move in during the evening and nighttime. Temperatures are expected to be above freezing, but we’ll have to watch this 2nd wave of wintery mix closely in case it turns colder. For now expect a wintery mix with melting snow and be cautious Friday morning on overpasses and bridges for any slick spots.

