First Alert Weather Days: 2 Rounds of Snow

First Alert Weather:

Heavier Bands of Snow May Accumulate On Roads In Spots Tonight

Most Snow Tonight Outside Heavier Bands Is Light And Melts on Pavement or Collects on Raised Surfaces

A 2nd Round of Light Snow Thursday Late Afternoon-Friday Morning, Largely Melting On Pavement

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day because heavier bands of snow may develop and overcome melting. While this isn’t a guarantee, it’s something we want to make sure you’re alert too, particularly for areas along and West of the Mississippi River. Timing for the heavier bands is late afternoon through 5 AM Thursday. With temperatures around 35 to 38, much of this will melt on roads and perhaps we get some slushy accumulation on parked cars, decks, the grass and raised surfaces. While most will experience just wet roads, our concern is narrow bands where the snow comes down heavy enough to overcome melting.

Thursday Morning the snow tapers off by daybreak. And while most roads are just wet, use caution during the early morning when temperatures are borderline freezing and there could be some slick spots. Lows range from 30-34, be mindful on overpasses and bridges for any slick spots.

Thursday-Friday: While much of the day looks dry, cold and breezy Thursday, another wave of rain to snow looks to move in at some point in the afternoon or evening. Models are not consistent yet on the start time, but temperatures would be warm enough to create just wet roads for the evening drive and through the night. This 2nd round of snow looks to be light with none to 1″ on grass and raised surfaces only. A first Alert Weather Day has been issued for tis light snow, especially since the Friday morning commute will have light snow, reduced visibility and wet roads. This will be a lower end impact due to the warm ground temperatures.

