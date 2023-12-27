How to dispose of Christmas Trees in St. Louis city, county

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Several locations are available to recycle live Christmas trees in St. Louis and St. Louis County.

In the city, trees can be dropped off at three parks from Dec. 26 to Jan. 9. They must be cleaned of ornaments. More information is available on the city website here.

A recycle drop-off is available in the lower parking lot of the Muny in Forest Park. Tree disposal areas are also available at the southwest corner of the parking lot at O’Fallon Park Recreation Complex on Florissant Road.

Another option is Carondelet Park, by the gate and next to the mulch piles. Hours of operation there are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

In St. Louis County, trees are accepted at four parks. More information is available on the county website here.

Spanish Lake Park: 12500 Spanish Pond Rd., Main parking lot by the lake.

Creve Coeur Lake: 13777 Marine Ave at Sailboat Cove parking lot.

Queeny Park: 550 Weidman Rd in the Corporate parking lot off Weidman near the complex.

Bee Tree Park: 2701 Finestown Ave. at the Lake parking lot.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.