IPads stolen from St. Louis Election Board building, suspect charged

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A man is facing burglary and other charges after police say he was one of three suspects who stole numerous iPads in November from the St. Louis Board of Election building.

St. Louis circuit attorneys on Sunday charged 19-year-old Marion Dukes with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft over $750. He is currently held without the possibility of bond in the St. Louis City Justice Center.

According to a St. Louis Police probable cause statement, Dukes is one of three people seen on surveillance video in the early hours of Nov. 21 entering the building at 300 North Tucker and leaving with a total of 37 iPads.

Police say the suspects entered the building with a key fob. In a news release Tuesday, the election board said the building was accessed “solely due to the negligence of the Election Board’s landlord.”

The election board uses the devices to check voters in at polling places. The devices contain only “public information” the release states, not votes. First Alert 4 has asked the election board specifically what information the devices contain and is awaiting a response.

The devices were rendered inoperable after the theft happened, according to the release. The election board says measures have been taken to prevent future thefts.

“Since the theft, the Election Board has been working with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and understands an arrest has been made,” the news release states. “Details surrounding the theft indicate that this is nothing more than a random act of vandalism.”

Dukes’ charges come after police say he sold one of the devices at a Walmart, apparently at an automated buyback machine. He used his own name and is seen on surveillance video completing the transaction, police said.

The Board of Election Commissioners for the City of St. Louis is the state-mandated agency which conducts all elections in the city. It is responsible for the voter registration and registration records.

