Jefferson County deputy and suspect injured during traffic stop

By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JEFFERSEOSN COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy was injured Tuesday after a motorist began fighting with him during a traffic stop, an agency spokesperson said. The suspect was also injured.

Sheriff’s department spokesperson Grant Bissell said the deputy was following a vehicle that was reported stolen and attempted a stop in the 1400 block of Harness Drive just south of Festus.

During the stop, the suspect began fighting with the deputy and at one point grabbed his service weapon and gained partial control of the gun. A shot was fired but no one was struck or injured by the gunshot, Bissell said.

The deputy gained control of the suspect and the suspect was on the ground when other officers arrived to help. Bissel said both were injured and taken to local hospitals, but the injuries are not life threatening.

