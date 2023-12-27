Lambert sees busy day of travelers as people continue to fly for the holiday season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Lambert Airport saw another busy holiday travel day on Tuesday.

Emily Nicoletti chose to fly Southwest from Houston to St. Louis the day after Christmas with her husband and three kids.

“Up until just a few days ago we were discussing whether we should keep our flights or just go ahead and drive worrying about our flights being canceled at the last minute like they were last year,” Nicoletti said.

On this day last year, Nicoletti’s family was one of the more than two million Southwest travelers who were stranded because of the airlines nearly 17,000 cancelations.

“We packed our bags and we drove instead knowing we wouldn’t be able to get a rental car in town either,” Nicoletti said.

Nicoletti thought when she landed in St. Louis early on Tuesday this year there wouldn’t be any problems.

“We’ve been here for a little over an hour now and we haven’t been able to find our car seats,” Nicoletti said. “We just found out the car seats ended up in North Carolina and we are awaiting loaner car seats.”

Bill Evans came into town from Pittsburgh to see his daughter and grandkids.

Evans said the travel day was easy, without any problems.

However, that wasn’t the case for him last year.

“The day before they delayed us and then the day we were traveling that morning they canceled the flight so we came in the spring instead,” Evans said.

Despite that, Evans said he didn’t question flying Southwest again this holiday season.

“Last year just was what it was,” Evans said. “We didn’t worry much about it.”

TSA is anticipating Southwest/ Terminal 2 will see about 13,317 travelers today at Lambert.

On Tuesday TSA is predicting a total of 17,639 travelers.

