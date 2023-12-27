Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Man killed in St. Louis crash Tuesday identified

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The man who was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash in St. Louis has been identified.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. at S. Kingshighway and Interstate 64.

Agan Jusic, 48, was killed when his car rear-ended another vehicle then crossed the northbound lanes of S. Kingshighway, went up onto the center median and hit a light pole. Jusic was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash. The driver of the other car was not injured.

Accident Reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.

