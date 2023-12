ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The Missouri Botanical Garden celebrated Kwanzaa on Wednesday.

The garden hosted vendors and held performances in an effort to educate and include.

On each day of Kwanzaa, a candle is lit to celebrate each one of the principles. On the last day, a black candle is lit and gifts are shared for the holiday.

