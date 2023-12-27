Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Person struck near MetroLink station in St. Clair Co.

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Police are investigating after a person was struck in St. Clair County overnight.

Authorities say this happened around 11 p.m. on Route 161 and St. Clair Avenue near a MetroLink station. Accident Reconstruction was called to the scene.

First Alert 4 is working to learn more about the incident and the victim’s condition.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Johannes is facing three felony child sexual abuse charges in Lincoln County, Missouri.
Man charged with sexual abuse of 2 children in Lincoln County is employed by Pattonville Schools
Person cut from vehicle following double-rollover crash in Maryland Heights
Person cut from vehicle following double-rollover crash in Maryland Heights
According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, the shooting took place in the 3500 block of...
Police: Man shot, killed while attempting to rob two people in south St. Louis
Surprise Squad goes all out to surprise mother recovering after being shot 14 times
Surprise Squad goes all out to surprise mother recovering after being shot 14 times
Rollover crash on I-270 sends two to the hospital
Rollover crash on I-270 sends two to the hospital

Latest News

Person struck near MetroLink station in St. Clair Co.
Person struck near MetroLink station in St. Clair Co.
Family forms recovery crew, asks for public’s help to find missing St. Louis County mom
Family forms recovery crew, asks for public’s help to find missing St. Louis County mom
Jefferson County deputy and suspect injured during traffic stop
Jefferson County deputy and suspect injured during traffic stop
Jefferson County deputy and suspect injured during traffic stop
Jefferson County deputy and suspect injured during traffic stop