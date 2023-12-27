Person struck near MetroLink station in St. Clair Co.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Police are investigating after a person was struck in St. Clair County overnight.

Authorities say this happened around 11 p.m. on Route 161 and St. Clair Avenue near a MetroLink station. Accident Reconstruction was called to the scene.

First Alert 4 is working to learn more about the incident and the victim’s condition.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.