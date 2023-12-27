Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Police investigating homicide in Riverview

A man was shot in the 10000 block of Sheldon Drive just before 6 a.m.
A man was shot in the 10000 block of Sheldon Drive just before 6 a.m.
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - St. Louis County detectives are investigating a homicide in the City of Riverview on Tuesday.

A man was shot in the 10000 block of Sheldon Drive just before 6 a.m. City of Riverview Police responded and found the victim, 24-year-old Kelton Dukes, suffering from a gunshot. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

City of Riverview Police requested St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons to assume the investigation.

Police say a suspect is in custody, and the case is being reviewed at the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for any possible charges.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Johannes is facing three felony child sexual abuse charges in Lincoln County, Missouri.
Man charged with sexual abuse of 2 children in Lincoln County is employed by Pattonville Schools
Dec 27 morning weather
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday For Some Wet Snow
Person cut from vehicle following double-rollover crash in Maryland Heights
Person cut from vehicle following double-rollover crash in Maryland Heights
According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, the shooting took place in the 3500 block of...
Police: Man shot, killed while attempting to rob two people in south St. Louis
Surprise Squad goes all out to surprise mother recovering after being shot 14 times
Surprise Squad goes all out to surprise mother recovering after being shot 14 times

Latest News

Gabriel Kammerer is accused of first-degree murder in Troy, Illinois.
Troy, Illinois man accused of attempted first-degree murder
The city says it’s monitoring the potential for winter weather from this evening through...
City of St. Peters warning residents of slick road conditions this week
Graphic
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Bismarck, Mo.
Graphic
Man killed in St. Louis crash Tuesday identified