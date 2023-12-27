Police investigating homicide in Riverview

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - St. Louis County detectives are investigating a homicide in the City of Riverview on Tuesday.

A man was shot in the 10000 block of Sheldon Drive just before 6 a.m. City of Riverview Police responded and found the victim, 24-year-old Kelton Dukes, suffering from a gunshot. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

City of Riverview Police requested St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons to assume the investigation.

Police say a suspect is in custody, and the case is being reviewed at the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for any possible charges.

