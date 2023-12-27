SLUH nurses set to strike Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital (SLUH) registered nurses are set to begin a 48-hour strike Wednesday.

SLUH nurses voted to strike on Dec. 8 and gave notice to the hospital Dec. 15 they would strike for two days from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Friday. They are seeking management to do more to train and retain nurses.

Negotiations have been ongoing since May related to a contract that expired in June. This is the second strike by SLUH nurses during contract negotiations. A one-day strike was held Sept. 25.

